Over 100 people were arrested Friday will protesting the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Capitol Police say 78 people were arrested throughout Senate Office Buildings and charged with unlawful obstruction.

At approximately 1 p.m., on First Street between East Capitol Street and Maryland Avenue, NE, police arrested 16 men and charged them with obstruction.

Then, at 3:10 p.m., six people were arrested in the Senate Gallery and charged with unlawful conduct.

Finally, at 4 p.m., one woman was arrested on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building and charged with unlawful obstruction and possession of marijuana.

In all, 101 people were arrested Friday. That brings the number of people arrested while protesting in two days up to over 400 as 302 people were arrested Thursday.

Additionally, a man protesting in support of Judge Kavanaugh was arrested Friday after getting into an altercation with protesters. Video from the scene shows the man joining a group of protesters holding a “Confirm Kavanaugh” sign before another protester tears it from his hands. He then pushes the other protester to the ground, forcing others to scramble out of their way.

#Kavanaugh Protests —

This man in the red shirt is later arrested, eventually taken away in handcuffs...

He tries to grab a “Confirm Kavanaugh” sign, and then, the fight starts... @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/UEuhKjRZTQ — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 5, 2018

He was later charged with assault.

On Friday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a procedural vote which brought Kavanaugh a step closer to confirmation.

The confirmation vote will take place Saturday evening.

On Friday, Sen. Collins announced she would vote ‘yes’ after giving a speech.

