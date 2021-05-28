‘I don't feel safe walking by myself’ | Some NoMa neighbors express heightened safety concerns

Break-ins, alleged drug use, and people exposing themselves are some concerns residents expressed.

WASHINGTON — In the NoMa community of D.C., some residents have expressed concerns over the safety of the neighborhood. A recent Reddit post over safety in Northeast, D.C. had more than 600 comments

Many residents said they believe crime in the area is getting worse, and as of recently, some people said they feel less safe in their community.

“It’s definitely not what I thought it would be," Shirley Zhou who moved into the NoMa area this spring said. "With the underpass, it is a little bit nerve-racking to be walking through and be passing the Noma Gallaudet station, which has tons of things going on, especially recently. I don't feel safe walking by myself."

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said he and his wife have lived in the heart of NoMa for three years and have noticed a rising sense of uneasiness over the last few months.

According to Metropolitan Police Department data, violent crimes in and around NoMa are on the rise.

Over the last two years homicides, robberies and car thefts have increased compared to the two years prior.



D.C. Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen said safety remains a concern for everyone.

“I want to be careful in these conversations that we do not conflate homelessness or poverty with crime,” Allen said in a statement. “Safety remains a concern in the neighborhood for everyone – just recently there has been an overdose death, a stabbing, and a serious fire. We need the city to be more proactive in safety planning for both the residents of the encampment and the surrounding neighbors and businesses who have invested in the neighborhood. At the same time, this budget before the Council needs to make serious investments in housing and outreach services to improve the situation immediately – we know the long-term solution to homelessness is housing."

For Zhou, she said she's looking to move out of the area sooner than later.