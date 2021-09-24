Everything you need to know about DC's immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Sit amongst the sunflowers and under the starry nights of the painter’s most famous works.

WASHINGTON — After traveling across the globe, the art exhibit “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has officially opened in D.C., allowing guests to sit amongst the sunflowers and under the starry nights of the painter’s most famous works.

Who is Van Gogh?

Vincent Van Gogh is generally considered to be one of the world's best painters. The Dutch artist was born in 1853 and is known for his striking use of color and brushwork. Though he's quite popular now, Van Gogh’s career was quite short, taking his own life at the age of 37.

What is the Immersive Exhibition like?

The 20,000 square foot exhibit at the Rhode Island Center immerses those who attend in a spectacular experience featuring 360-degree, two-story projections of Van Gogh’s most compelling works.

Visitors will also be able to take a 10-minute journey through a day in the life of Vincent van Gogh using virtual reality. Users will walk alongside van Gogh during “a peaceful, visually-rich journey” and see the inspiration behind eight of the artist’s iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

The family-friendly art exhibit lasts for a little more than an hour and offers something for every member of the family, including a surprise at the end for young artists.

Visitors are allowed to take pictures and videos of the exhibit but are asked to not disturb other people, professional equipment and tripods are not allowed.

The event was put together by Exhibition Hub Edutainment, a company that has produced more than 70 exhibitions and edutainment experiences around the world, according to the company’s website. The edutainment company partnered with Fever to help bring the traveling exhibit to Van Gogh fans around the world.

The immersive experience will not be in D.C. forever. The traveling exhibit will only be in the District from August to January 2022.

Where is it?

The exhibition's immersive experience is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rhode Island Center on Rhode Island Ave NE.

Tickets

Tickets are required to visit the immersive experience. Tickets are broken down into seven different categories. The standard ticket includes entry to the exhibit and online access to the Van Gogh studio.

Adult: $36

Child (4 to 12): $19.90

Family Pass (2 adults and 2 kids): $23.00

Additional Child (For Family Pass): $16.20

Senior (65+): $24.90

Student (13 to 26): $24.90

Military: $24.90

For those wishing to purchase the VIP tickets, purchase includes entry to the exhibit, online access to the Van Gogh studio, entry to the VR experience with skip-the-line and a poster.

VIP Adult: $54.50

VIP Child (4 to 12): $19.90

Click here to purchase tickets.

COVID-19 Safety Regulations

Since the exhibition is an indoor experience, COVID regulations will be in place. The number of visitors will be limited. Exhibit workers will only allow 200 visitors into the experience at a time. Marks on the ground will guide visitors to keep six feet from each person to attend at a safe distance.

The exhibition will require every visitor to wear a mask. Those who arrive without a mask will be able to grab one for free at the front entrance.

For the VR headsets, the equipment will be disinfected after each use and every visitor will receive a disposable mask for the eyes in order to avoid any contact between the skin and the goggles.

Click here to see a full breakdown of the exhibits COVID-19 safety regulations

We have opened in NYC! 🍎🎉 We're looking forward to seeing you here! Don't forget to tag us in your experience posts! 🙌 GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://fal.cn/3g4uK Posted by Van Gogh Expo on Monday, June 14, 2021