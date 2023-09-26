9 museums you can still visit in the DMV if there's a government shutdown

Government funding expires Oct. 1 so a shutdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. if Congress doesn't pass a funding plan signed into law by the president.

WASHINGTON — Weekend plans could look very different for some across the DMV with the possibility of a government shutdown looming. Congress must pass a budget before government funding expires on Oct. 1. or a shutdown will effectively begin.

Workers' pay will be impacted -- this includes military personnel, postal workers, as well as members of Congress and their staff.

People interested in enjoying a stroll through a Smithsonian museum or the National Zoo will have to find other plans as they may be closed -- if they have no funds. During the last shutdown in 2018-2019, they were able to stay open for several days due to funds from the prior year, but eventually closed for 24 days.

In case this happens, WUSA9 has compiled a list of nine museums that won't be impacted.

The National Building Museum

Location: 401 F Street Northwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for youth ages 3-17, students with ID, and seniors ages 60+. Adult tickets are $10. Free admission is offered to active-duty military and their family, as well as people and families who present their SNAP/EBT card.

Glenstone

Location: 12100 Glen Road, Potomac, Maryland

Hours: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is always free to the museum.

International Spy Museum

Location: 700 L'Enfant Plaza Southwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices can vary day to day. On their website, they say people can save up to 30% by buying online in advance. Here's ticket information.

Museum of Illusions

Location: CityCenterDC, 927 H Street Northwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices for children ages 5-12 is $18.95. Students with ID, military, and seniors (65+) pay $21.95. Adult ticket prices are $23.95.

Planet World Museum

Location: 925 13th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Monday, as well as Wednesday through Saturday, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are free of charge, but donations are accepted. The museum encourages booking online a head of time due to a limited number of same-day timed passes being available on a first-come, first-served basis.





President Lincoln's Cottage

Location: 140 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children under the age of 6 is free, while ages 6-12 is $5. Regular tickets are $10, but can be discounted by $3 when purchased for a guided tour.

ARTECHOUSE

Location: 1238 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids under the age of 4 can attend for free. Children ages 4-15 cost $17-23. General admission tickets are $25-31. Students, seniors (65+), military, and first responders cost $20-26.

Weekday family pack options are also available with a cost of $75-96.

The Philips Collection

Location: 1600 21st St NW, Washington, D.C.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20, while people 62 and older can get in for $15. Active duty and retired military members will pay $12. Students and teachers with a valid ID can get in for $10. Anyone 18 and under and all museum members get in for free.

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

Location: 4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Tickets are done on a suggested donation scale (see below) and visitors get $3 off for weekday visits and $1 off on weekends when buying tickets online.

Adult: $18

Senior (65+): $15

College Students: $10

Child (6-18): $5

Children under 6: free

Hillwood members: free

While the Smithsonian Zoo does close during all shutdowns, if you're concerned about the wellbeing of your furry friends at the Zoo, fear not. Certain employees deemed essential will still provide care for the animals.

"All the animals at the Zoo and at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia, will continue to be fed and cared for," the Zoo wrote on its Government Shutdown FAQs page. "A shutdown will not affect our commitment to the safety of our staff and standard of excellence in animal care."