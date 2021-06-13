Protest held at Nellie's Sports Bar amid the alleged mistreatment of patron Saturday night

The protest started around 6:30 p.m. had dozens of people shouting and holding signs outside of Nellie's.

WASHINGTON — A protest was held outside of Nellie's Sports Bar in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington D.C. after some are saying a person was mistreated by the establishment's security following a video where someone got dragged down a flight of stairs by their hair.

Nellie's, a popular LGBT+ bar within the D.C. community, was one of many packed establishments on Saturday and benefited from an early in the day Pride parade and the stopping of most COVID-19 restrictions by District officials.

At this time, it is not known what led to the woman allegedly being pulled down the stairs.

D.C. Police did enter Nellie's Sports Bar around 8 p.m., with patrons inside left. It is unknown why they entered the bar.

Below is the video that was shared with WUSA9 (***Graphic Warning***):

Nellies did release a statement on Instagram amid the protest:

"We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s, we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us."

While the protest was going on, there was a shooting a few blocks away that happened near the intersection of 8th Street and Florida Avenue. It does not appear to be a part of the protest outside of Nellies Sports Bar.