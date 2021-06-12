Capital Pride Alliance brings this weekend’s Pride Month celebrations to spots across the District

“We invite folks who want to be out, who want to be free, who want to support”

WASHINGTON — June is Pride Month and events are happening across the metro area to celebrate and spotlight the LGBTQ+ community.

The nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance is bringing fun to the streets of the District this weekend on June 12 and June 13 with a Pridemobile Parade Saturday and a Sunday brunch.

The colorful parade will include decorated cars from local businesses and feature the event’s festive, official Pride trolley. The procession will begin at 3:00 p.m. and wind through some of the city's neighborhoods and most famous landmarks; from Dupont and Logan Circles to the Capitol. In total, the event is expected to last three hours.

Sunday’s official “Taste of Pride” brunch will showcase local restaurants that have all made a commitment to support LGBTQ+ charities 365 days a year.

In order to participate, interested parties will need to make a reservation within the 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. timeframe in advance at one of the participating restaurants.

Capital Pride Parade Chair, Tiffany Lyn Royster, emphasized that anyone interested is welcome to join the celebration.