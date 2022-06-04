On Tuesday, Walters Sports Bar and Mission Navy Yard were both informed by the DDOT that they would have to remove their streateries due to safety concerns.

WASHINGTON — It appears two popular Navy Yard streateries will be allowed to operate during the Nationals’ upcoming homestand.

On Tuesday, Walters Sports Bar and Mission Navy Yard were both informed by the District Department of Transportation that they would have to remove their streateries during Nationals home games at Nationals Park.

Walters Sports Bar owner Jeremy Gifford said he was told his $40,000 streatery, on N Street SE, was a traffic and pedestrian safety concern.

The order confused Gifford because he said the streatery had not been responsible for any accidents in the area since it was constructed in 2020.

On Wednesday, DDOT and D.C. leaders gathered at Walters Sports Bar’s streatery to come up with a solution for the Nationals’ upcoming homestand.

Ten hours later, DDOT Director Everett Lott announced a tentative plan for the streateries.

“DDOT has identified ways to enhance safety on N Street, so restaurants can continue to operate during this homestand,” Lott said. “Between the two homestands, we will work with our restaurant operators to make necessary safety precautions. As D.C. opens, we will continue to work with our restaurant operators to ensure safety.”

It remains unclear if both streateries will be allowed to be open on Opening Day, the first game of the homestand. DDOT also did not specify what precautions it would take to keep people safe on N Street SE.

However, Gifford said DDOT did discuss a plan with him Wednesday morning.