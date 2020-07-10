National Night Out brings mixed engagement in DMV amid COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality concerns

It was a stark reminder of how 2020 has changed many things, as police departments look to stop crime and engage with communities.

WASHINGTON — National Night Out has always been a great way for police and other city entities to help engage with communities nationwide, but the feel of the nationwide effort to keep people safe felt different this year.

Between coronavirus that is keeping police at a distance from communities for social engagements to police brutality concerns and protests that have sparked nationwide movements, it was a stark reminder of how 2020 has changed many things.

Limited engagement with National Night Out convoys/parades was seen in DC and other places, with departments across the DMV trying to be creative on how to engage with the communities that it serves.

Many localities and departments nationally moved or adjusted events that were planed due to how things have been this year. Creating space, while also wanting to bring everyone together.

#DCsBravest have teamed up with @DCPoliceDept & other law enforcement agencies throughout the city with several @NatlNightOut caravans in the District. Our Engine 7 is participating with the First District in Southwest. pic.twitter.com/Fb5tkvBajo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 6, 2020

DC Police helped drive the cause by having stations set up in the District that handed out PPE and groceries for those in need during the coronavirus.

The Manassas Police Department in Virginia gave out coloring books while also going into communities and speaking with residents, while also social distancing. The department also engaged with community members about reporting crime, which is a big part of the outreach part of the national event.

While National Night Out did look different this year for a variety of reasons, it is important to know how it has and can help communities.

National Night Out began in the 1980s and has grown to involve millions of people in communities across the United States.

The annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the National Association of Town Watch, which helps promote NNO.