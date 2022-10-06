x
DC

Police investigate quadruple shooting near Northwest DC apartment

All of the men were found conscious and breathing near the Tyler House Apartments and police are asking the public to look out for a green Honda Accord.
Credit: WUSA9 Rafael Sánchez-Cruz

WASHINGTON — A shooting around 1:30 p.m. in Northwest D.C. left four men injured Thursday.

All of the men were found conscious and breathing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The men were found shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest near Tyler House Apartments. Officials have not yet confirmed if shots were fired from inside or outside of the building, or where exactly the men shot were located.

Police are asking the public to look out for a green Honda Accord.

An MPD Public Information Officer said they were heading to the scene just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

WUSA9 will update this article once more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

