Police investigate quadruple shooting near Northwest DC apartment

All of the men were found conscious and breathing near the Tyler House Apartments and police are asking the public to look out for a green Honda Accord.

WASHINGTON — A shooting around 1:30 p.m. in Northwest D.C. left four men injured Thursday.

All of the men were found conscious and breathing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The men were found shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest near Tyler House Apartments. Officials have not yet confirmed if shots were fired from inside or outside of the building, or where exactly the men shot were located.

Police are asking the public to look out for a green Honda Accord.

An MPD Public Information Officer said they were heading to the scene just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

On the scene of a quadruple shooting on the 1200 block of North Capitol NW. DC police still unsure if the shooting was inside or outside the Tyler House Apartments. They are looking for a green Honda Accord. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Il5Rd37VWf — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) October 6, 2022

WUSA9 will update this article once more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

READ MORE: