MPD reports an Officer-involved shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of what they are describing as an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting was reported in the 800 Block of Crittenden St. in Northwest D.C.
At this time there is no information on a possible suspect/s but the department tweeted the public should call 911 if they know or saw anything.
WUSA9 is on the way to the scene to attend a scheduled press conference where we will find out more surrounding this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated with more details and more information comes in.
