Ghosted, movie filmed in DC, premieres Friday on Apple TV+

When the movie was filmed, over a year ago, many fan pages for the leads caught them on set at different locations in D.C. including The Wharf and Georgetown.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Apple TV+'s newest movie, "Ghosted", which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the leading roles, will premiere on Friday. You might already know this news, but fun fact - the movie was partially filmed in Washington, D.C.

The movie is categorized as a romantic comedy action-adventure, which comes through in the trailer.

While it appears the story starts in the District, the characters end up on an international thriller from the streets of London to remote caves.

According to Apple TV+, The movie follows the story of "salt-of-the-earth" Cole, played by Evans, "who falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie," who is played by De Armas. Cole "makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent," according to the trailer description. "Before the duo can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

When the movie was filmed, over a year ago, many fan pages for the leads caught them on set at different locations in D.C. including The Wharf and Georgetown. The movie also was also filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

The trailer features a sweeping shot inside the National Gallery Art's West building dome, as well as the Lincoln book tower inside Ford's Theatre.