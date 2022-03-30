28 residents displaced, 1 injured after fire at Catholic Charities sober living home

DC Fire & EMS extinguished a two-alarm fire in a three-story townhouse in Mount Pleasant housing adults transitioning from homelessness.

WASHINGTON — Nearly 30 adults were displaced Tuesday after a fire ravaged a three-story rowhouse in Mount Pleasant.

The fire started shortly before 4:30 p.m. at 1501 Park Road NW in a building owed occupied by Catholic Charites, called McKenna House. The sober living facility houses single adults making the transition from homelessness to independent living, according to their website.

Approximately 100 members of DC Fire &EMS worked for several hours to extinguish flames from the three-alarm fire, and several residents had to be rescued via ladder after becoming trapped. According to DCFEMS, the fire was concentrated on the top floor and attic of McKenna House.

At last count, 32 people were displaced, including four residents of a neighboring building. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Update 2 Alarm fire 1500 block Park Rd NW. #DCsBravest continue to actively attack fire via the interior and working to prevent spread to adjacent attached buildings. pic.twitter.com/W8gkpEPrkT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2022

"Big thank you to DC Fire for ensuring residents and staff at our transitional housing, McKenna House, were safe and cared for after yesterday’s fire," Catholic Charities DC tweeted Tuesday. "Gratitude to Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management, DC Mayor's Office of Community Relations and Services and Shrine of Sacred Heart for their caring help with residents' immediate needs."

DC Fire has not yet released a cause of the fire, but said they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

We extend our gratitude to @dcfireems and @RedCrossNCGC, @DC_HSEMA and @DCMOCRS for their response to the fire at McKenna House, transitional housing. More than 25 men are displaced. https://t.co/yuht7lbP7u — Catholic Charities DC (@CCADW) March 29, 2022

Catholic Charities went on to say they worked with their partners to assist the 28 residents who had been displaced by the fire.

Several roads in the Mount Pleasant area were closed while the fire was being put out.

The fire was one of several that occurred in the DMV region Tuesday. An early morning fire in Ashburn, Virginia left one person dead and two others injured, while a large fire at a condo complex in Prince George's County damaged 24 units.