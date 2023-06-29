Minimum wage increase coming to DC starting Saturday

Tipped employees will also see an increase from $6 to $8 an hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Minimum wage workers and tipped employees will see a slight pay increase in Washington D.C. starting Saturday.

The District's minimum wage, which is currently $16.10, will increase to $17 an hour for non-tipped workers. Tipped employees will also see an increase from $6 to $8 an hour.

“A strong minimum wage means a fair shot for more D.C. residents,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We are proud that D.C. is a city where workers can get a fair shot and where local entrepreneurs can start and grow businesses that create good-paying jobs for D.C. residents.”

Bowser was a champion behind the 2016 effort "Fight for $15" before signing the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment into law to raise the District’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2020.

“District employers are pivotal to our local economy and the steady increase in wages help bolster DC’s comeback,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We want to make sure all businesses are aware of the changes in the District’s full minimum wage increase so they can stay compliant, and workers are paid what they earn.”