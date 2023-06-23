x
Maryland

Minimum wage increasing in Montgomery Co.

The minimum wage will again increase on July 1.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Many minimum wage workers in Montgomery County will soon see a little more money in their pocket. 

Starting July 1, the minimum wage in the county will once again increase to $16.70 per hour.

This is a $1.05 increase from the current county minimum wage of $15.65 per hour. 

Officials say the increase is based on the The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for Washington, D.C., Arlington, Alexandria area. Which is a monthly measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban wage earners and clerical workers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. 

Every year, the minimum wage is adjusted to reflect this increase in prices.

Starting July 1, the minimum wage will increase to $16.70 per hour in Montgomery County for larger employers. 

The rate for mid-sized employers (with 11-50 employees) will be $15 per hour. The rate for small employers (with 1-10 employees) will be $14.50 per hour.

Starting January of next year, Maryland State Law will require all employers to pay employees $15 per hour.

   

