More than 50 bus routes experiencing delays due to lack of drivers

More than 50 Metro bus routes are experiencing delays and increased wait times due to a driver shortage across the city. WMATA cites the spread of new COVID variants, such as delta and omicron, as one of the causes of the shortage, as employees take sick leave to recover.

You can find a full list of current WMATA alerts, including the 51 bus lines impacted Tuesday morning, here.

Metro warned of the impending driver shortages in October, and said the delays could last through March 2022.

"Metro is currently impacted by Bus Operator vacancies, consistent with transit agencies across the country," a press release from Oct. 4 said. "Please be advised that schedules may need to be adjusted to address operational impacts, and some trips may be delayed or canceled ... We are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding, as Metro continues to prioritize public health [and] safety above service."

Metro advised customers to use its busETA app for the most accurate wait times.

More changes to nearly 50 routes across the DMV are expected to begin on Dec. 26, including the suspension of the K9 route. Those changes will be in effect through Feb. 28.

"Most schedule changes are approximately eight minutes or less," WMATA said in a press release on Dec. 17.