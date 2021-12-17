Some 7000-series Metro trains back in service, WMATA says

Trains will remain on a delayed schedule through at least the end of the year.

WASHINGTON — Some 7000-series Metro train cars returned to service Friday after months of being out of commission after a derailment on the Blue Line back in October.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a tweet that the first 7000-series train reentered service under Metro’s new inspection protocols.

Officials say no more than 336 railcars will return to service in a "metered release." No more cars will be added for another 90 days until new inspection cycles are established and any adjustments are made under WMSC oversight.

WMATA says the 7000-series trains will be gradually reintroduced to service after inspections and preparation. Cars will be inspected every week, as required by WMSC. Previously the inspections happened every 90 days.

Trains are running every 15 minutes for the Red Line, every 20 minutes for the Green Line and every 30 minutes for Orange, Blue, Yellow and Silver Lines. WMATA said more 7000-series trains will be put in service in the coming weeks, but have not yet established a timeline for a full return of the fleet citing supply chain challenges and the ongoing safety investigation.

“We are intentionally not setting deadlines so that safety and good data drive our decisions, but we are mindful that customers want the best service we can provide as soon as we can deliver it, and we are committed to building back up in phases," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

The October 12 derailment forced 200 people to be evacuated from a Blue Line train, which led to the D.C. Metrorail Safety Commission ordering Metro to pull nearly 60% of its rail fleet from service.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the incident could have been "catastrophic."