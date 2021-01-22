x
DC police investigating head-on crash involving Metrobus

Roads were closed for an investigation early Friday.
WASHINGTON — Police are on the scene investigating a head-on crash involving a Metrobus early Friday morning. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Minnesota Ave. NE and Benning Road NE around midnight. Metropolitan Police Department officers closed the intersection during their investigation.

Officers tell WUSA9 injuries were not thought to be life threatening, but we're working to confirm additional details about injuries, including how many people were hurt.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates. 

