Man in hospital after struck by Metrobus in Takoma Park, police and WMATA confirm

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man was struck by a Metrobus in Takoma Park, Maryland and has been taken to a hospital for his unknown injuries, confirmed by WMATA officials and by the Takoma Park Police Department.

The man was hit by the Metrobus around 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Auburn Avenue, said Takoma Park Police.

The man who was hit appeared to be wearing all dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk, said WMATA in its statement.

Takoma Park Police said the driver of the bus remained on the scene of the crash.

This is still an active investigation that Takoma Park Police is leading.