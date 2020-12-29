x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Man in hospital after struck by Metrobus in Takoma Park, police and WMATA confirm

The man who was hit appeared to be wearing all dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk, said WMATA in its statement.
Credit: internal

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man was struck by a Metrobus in Takoma Park, Maryland and has been taken to a hospital for his unknown injuries, confirmed by WMATA officials and by the Takoma Park Police Department. 

The man was hit by the Metrobus around 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Auburn Avenue, said Takoma Park Police.

The man who was hit appeared to be wearing all dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk, said WMATA in its statement.

Takoma Park Police said the driver of the bus remained on the scene of the crash.

This is still an active investigation that Takoma Park Police is leading. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.

Credit: internal

RELATED: COVID federal relief package could help Metro's budget crisis

RELATED: Metro advises customers that winter weather could impact transportation Wednesday

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.