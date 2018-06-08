WASHINGTON -- Controversy over private Metro cars for a so-called “White Civil Rights” rally heated up over the weekend. Monday, Metro confirmed that they will not offer separate trains for the rally.

One year after the violent and deadly protest in Charlottesville, organizers of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally are having another demonstration in D.C. on Sunday.

Last week, Metro Board Chair Evans said the agency was considering having special trains or cars to separate white nationalists from the public.

The goal was to prevent possible violence, but the idea caused outrage.

Some union workers said the decision would give special treatment to white nationalist groups, and others said it is a form of segregation.

Over the weekend, Evans responded to complaints and said Metro will no longer consider separate trains for the rally.

However, on Sunday, Metro said there is only one spokesperson for the agency and refused to confirm any security plans or discussions for the rally.

The event organizer, Jason Kessler, still believes the group will get private transportation.

Monday, Metro officials said that is not the case.

"To be absolutely clear, Metro is not preparing a 'special train' for the private use of any group," officials said in a statement. "As with any ridership-generating event (e.g. large sporting events, concerts, Fourth of July celebrations, and many First Amendment demonstrations), Metro will be prepared to add trains as needed to address crowding if necessary. Should platform crowding become a concern at any particular station, Metro Transit Police may temporarily restrict access for safety reasons, as they do routinely during large events."

Metro added that they are working closely with DC police, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police, the U.S. Secret Service and others.

