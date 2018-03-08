WASHINGTON -- Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, Metro's largest union, has learned from sources that Metro will be providing private rail cars for the "Unite the Right" rally.

The "Unite the Right" rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 12 and Metro is making preparations to ensure safe travels for riders and employees.

ATU Local 689 says Metro will be providing three private rail cars as well as police escort to thr Foggy Bottom Metro Station.

“Local 689 is proud to provide transit to everyone for the many events we have in D.C. including the March of Life, the Women’s March and Black Lives Matters,” says ATU Local 689 President Jackie Jeter, whose membership operate the trains and buses of the Metro system. “We draw the line at giving special accommodation to hate groups and hate speech, especially considering that the courts granted Metro the ability to deny ads on buses and trains that are ‘issue-oriented,’ we find it hypocritical for Mr. Wiedefeld to make these unprecedented special accommodations for a hate group.”

The rally is set to take place in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., one year after the demonstration in Charlottesville, Va. that left one woman dead.

RELATED: Facebook removes 'Unite the Right' counter protest page; local organizers say event is still legit

In a statement released Friday evening, Metro says security details for the event have not been finalized at this time.

The following is the full statement released by Metro:

"As we do for all events of this nature, Metro is working collaboratively with law enforcement to ensure safe travel for our customers and employees. Transit Police are engaged in ongoing discussions with MPD, the lead agency for the Aug 12 event, as well as Virginia State Police and others as to how to keep everyone safe on that day. While details of the plan are security sensitive at this stage, I can tell you that it has *not* been finalized."

© 2018 WUSA