WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's board is scheduled to vote on allowing federal workers to ride Metro for free until the government shutdown ends, D.C. Coucilmember Jack Evans confirmed to WUSA9's Pete Muntean.

The free rides for federal workers could begin as early as Monday, Jan. 28th.

Evans confirmed that WMATA board members will vote on Friday at 3 p.m.

In order to ride for free, federal workers would need to show their ID cards at the disability access gates.