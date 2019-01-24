WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Since the partial government shutdown began on December 21, more than 100 members of Congress have refused pay.

Several local members of Congress have followed suit by refusing pay and/or donating their salaries to charities for the duration of the shutdown.

Here’s a list of D.C. area senators and representatives who have refused pay:

Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner – (D-Va.) Donating pay to charity

Rep. Denver Riggleman – (R-Va.) Donating to volunteer fire department

Maryland

