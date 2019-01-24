WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Since the partial government shutdown began on December 21, more than 100 members of Congress have refused pay.
Several local members of Congress have followed suit by refusing pay and/or donating their salaries to charities for the duration of the shutdown.
Here’s a list of D.C. area senators and representatives who have refused pay:
Virginia
- Sen. Mark Warner – (D-Va.) Donating pay to charity
- Rep. Robert Wittman – (R-Va.) Donating pay to charity
- Rep. Elaine Luria – (D-Va.)
- Rep. Denver Riggleman – (R-Va.) Donating to volunteer fire department
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger – (D-Va.)
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton – (D-Va.)
Maryland
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen – (D-Md.)
- Rep. A. Dutch Ruppersberger – (D-Md.)
- Rep. David Trone – (D-Md.)
WUSA9 will continue to monitor and update this story with other local members of Congress who announce they're refusing pay during the government shutdown.