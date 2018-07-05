Metro will close six stations during the summer of 2019 as part of a three-year project to reconstruct 20 station platforms, its longest shut down ever.

According to Metro, the following six stations will close between Memorial Day of 2019 and Labor Day of 2019: Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, and Franconia-Springfield.

The purpose of the project is to fix structural deficiencies and improve passenger safety, according to a release from WMATA. It is estimated to cost between $300 and $400 million.

Under the first phase of the project, Metro plans to demolish and rebuild the station platforms at Braddock Road, King Street and Eisenhower Avenue stations. This will put Metro service south of Reagan National Airport to a halt during the summer of 2019. The Blue and Yellow line service will operate at regular intervals between the airport and Largo Town Center.

Metro will work with jurisdictions and other transportation agencies to find other traveling options for customers.

The other 13 station platforms will be reconstructed sometime between 2020 and 2021, Metro added. The following stations will be impacted: West Hyattsville, College Park, Greenbelt, Rhode Island Avenue, Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, Cheverly, Landover, New Carrollton, Addison Road, and Arlington Cemetery.

Plans for these stations are still being developed. Some plans may include the Purple Line construction and the widening of I-66 in Virginia.

