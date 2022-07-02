Say 'goodbye' to old Metro SmarTrip cards. You'll need to replace it by March 1

Metro's old SmarTrip cards are a thing of the past. Here's what you'll be using instead.

WASHINGTON — If you have a Metro SmarTrip card purchase before 2012, you may soon run into some issues after March 1.

Metro announced that it's phasing out its older model of SmarTrip cards due to updated payment technology.

Now that Metro is running at full-service following pandemic restrictions, they're dropping new fare gates, fareboxes and fare payment options at all rail stations and on buses throughout the region to make payment easier and faster.

So, if you're one of the 400,000 old card users in the DMV, you'll need to replace it. If you’re SmarTrip is in your mobile wallet, you're good.

Metro has several options to help you replace your old SmarTrip cards.

Here's what you can do:

1. Check to see if your card really needs to be replaced. Look at the back of your card. If you don’t see a set of numbers that begins with "0167," you must replace your card.

2. Register your card to make sure your balance stays protected. If you prefer not to register your card, be sure to take a picture or make a copy of the back of your card to note the serial number before proceeding.

3. Click here to view options on mail-in, online, phone or in-person, to make the switch and transfer any balance to a new or existing SmarTrip card or virtual SmarTrip card on a mobile device.