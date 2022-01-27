Metrobus returns to full service next month

Bus service has been operating on a modified Saturday schedule since January 10 due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

WASHINGTON — Metrobus will return to full service beginning February 7, nearly a month after suspending dozens of routes due to staffing shortages.

Metrobus has been operating on a modified Saturday schedule, offering about 75% of normal weekday service, since January 10 due to COVID-related staffing issues.

Metro officials said in a press release Thursday that while absenteeism is still above-average, case rates are declining and employees are returning to work.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience as we took swift action to protect the health and safety of riders and employees in the face of the unprecedented COVID surge, which has impacted about 10 percent of our workforce since the holidays,” said CEO/GM Paul J. Wiedefeld in a statement.

While Metro works to restore bus service to 100%, it will strategically use more busses when possible to help increase capacity on busy lines.