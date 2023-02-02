x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Metro to add more Blue, Orange line trains during rush hour starting Feb. 7

Additional railcars will be available every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), announced plans Monday to add more trains to the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines during rush hours starting Tuesday. 

According to a release from WMATA, the additional railcars will be available every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Trains will arrive every four minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory where the lines merge.

"As ridership has evolved post-pandemic, peak period demand is increasing with the heaviest ridership concentrated on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," WMATA said in the release.

Metro also plans to expand earlier improvements on the Red Line later this month. Starting Feb. 15, Red Line service will improve to every eight minutes from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 

WMATA continues to gradually return more 7000-series trains to service, as well as hire and train more rail operators to fill a shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Metro hero killed trying to thwart shooting rampage at Potomac Ave station

A Metro employee was shot and killed and two other people were shot and injured at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out