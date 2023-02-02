Metro to add more Blue, Orange line trains during rush hour starting Feb. 7

Additional railcars will be available every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), announced plans Monday to add more trains to the Blue, Orange and Blue Plus lines during rush hours starting Tuesday.

According to a release from WMATA, the additional railcars will be available every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Trains will arrive every four minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory where the lines merge.

"As ridership has evolved post-pandemic, peak period demand is increasing with the heaviest ridership concentrated on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," WMATA said in the release.

Metro also plans to expand earlier improvements on the Red Line later this month. Starting Feb. 15, Red Line service will improve to every eight minutes from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

WMATA continues to gradually return more 7000-series trains to service, as well as hire and train more rail operators to fill a shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

