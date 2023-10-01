Metrobus Twitter account temporarily suspended

On Tuesday, Metro officials were surprised to find the account suspended.

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) are working to figure out why the Metrobusinfo Twitter account was temporarily suspended Tuesday.

The Metrobusinfo account has been used in the past to give riders up-to-date information on how bus service is running on a daily basis. On Tuesday, officials were surprised to find the account suspended.

"Currently, our @metrobusinfo account is suspended. We're working to get this restored for our bus customers," WMATA tweeted for their main account. "Sorry for the inconvenience."

Several hours later, the account was reinstated, though officials say tweets for the following 24 hours may be limited.

Officials encourage riders to check the WMATA website for Metrobus status updates, as well as at-stop bus displays if available and to sign up for Metroalerts.

1/2 Thank you for being patient, our account is re-instated. Tweets may be limited for the next 24 hours as we work with Twitter to understand why this account was suspended. #wmata — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 11, 2023

