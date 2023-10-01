Metrobus Twitter account temporarily suspended

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) are working to figure out why the Metrobusinfo Twitter account was temporarily suspended Tuesday.
The Metrobusinfo account has been used in the past to give riders up-to-date information on how bus service is running on a daily basis. On Tuesday, officials were surprised to find the account suspended.
"Currently, our @metrobusinfo account is suspended. We're working to get this restored for our bus customers," WMATA tweeted for their main account. "Sorry for the inconvenience."
Several hours later, the account was reinstated, though officials say tweets for the following 24 hours may be limited.
Officials encourage riders to check the WMATA website for Metrobus status updates, as well as at-stop bus displays if available and to sign up for Metroalerts.
WATCH NEXT: Disturbing assault on Metro bus
A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.