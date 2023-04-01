Metrorail operator arrested for driving train while intoxicated

Officials say a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.

When Metro officials and emergency responders arrived, they found the Metrorail operators had allegedly been drinking while driving the train. He was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

The unnamed operator has been a Metro employee since 2017 and became a Metrorail Operator in 2019. Following the arrest, the operator will not be allowed to return to work in accordance with Metro's rules regarding drug and alcohol policies.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported.



