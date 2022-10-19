Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

Metro Transit Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call them.

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened.

The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m. on Monday.

We spoke to the woman who shot the video, who told us she wanted to remain anonymous. The woman said she got on the bus with her two small children, ages 2 and 7. The woman shown in the video gave up her seat so the kids could sit down. Moments later, the woman said, a large group of kids got on the bus and, in her words, started getting rowdy and cursing.

The woman who was the target of the assault seen on video asked the group to stop cursing, according to the woman who shot the footage. That's when things escalated, and people on the bus were cursing at her, throwing things at her and verbally assaulting her.

The incident got physical when the bus stopped and the door opens. The video shows at least three people physically grab the woman, struggle with her and then throw her off the bus and onto the ground. The woman filming the video described how frightening the situation was.

"I had to figure out how, in the midst of a situation like this, how to humble myself why not to help. The only way I knew to help was to record it because I didn't want to put my babies into any kind of harm," she said.

WUSA9 reached out to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. They issued this statement, "The incident depicted in the video is disturbing and unacceptable, and is currently under investigation by MTPD."