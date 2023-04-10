McDonald's Mambo Sauce lands in the DMV earlier than anticipated

The real test is if the spelling is the only difference in the sauce or will it taste different too.

WASHINGTON — McDonald’s Mambo Sauce has hit a few locations early. So you know this we had to try it and see how it stacks up against authentic Mumbo Sauce from our local carry-out.

As previously reported McDonald’s announced they would be launching two new sauces for a limited time. A sweet & spicy jam for your morning breakfast sandwich and the famous local sauce, Mambo sauce.

The spelling may be a little confusing for DMV natives who grew up indulging in the sauce. But, I can assure you, for legal purposes it is correct. But that’s not what’s important. The real test is if the spelling is the only difference in the sauce or if will it taste different too.

Here at WUSA9, we canvassed multiple McDonald’s to get first dibs on the highly anticipated sauce and this is what I can say.

McDonald’s Mambo starts off strong with the consistency in coloring. When you open the dipping cup, you’re met with a deep rich red hue. Combined with a wafting aroma of seasonings and condiments carefully blended together.

McDonald’s Mambo includes Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Paprika, and Chilli Peppers giving their sauce a tiny kick. The pepper blend is almost identical to Tabasco Hot Sauce when mixed with the vinegar included in the Mambo.

Traditional Mumbo is typically made using: barbecue sauce, ketchup, vinegar, and an assortment of seasonings. Not necessarily spice, giving it more of a tangy sweet taste.

These are the same ingredients listed on the popular ‘Capital City Mambo Sauce’.

Our anchors here in the studio did a blind test to see which they preferred. The test included Capital City Mambo Sauce, Mcdonald’s Mambo Sauce, and Jerry’s carry-out Mumbo Sauce.

Jerry’s has been a staple in the Seat Pleasant & the Northeast, D.C. community for decades. Located on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Eastern Avenue, NE in Capitol Heights. Their sauce is lighter in color, slightly thinner in consistency, and sweeter.