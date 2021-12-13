DC's most famous sauce available for a limited time at select KFC restaurants

WASHINGTON — There are certain things that just scream D.C., and mambo sauce is one of them.
Now, you can get the uniquely D.C. treat at a national chain! KFC is selling Capital City Mambo Sauce at select restaurants for a limited time. KFC is teaming up with Capital City Mambo Sauce co-founder and CEO Arsha Jones to make it happen.
"When visitors think of Washington, D.C., they envision museums, government and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own," Jones said in a statement.
There's a slight catch though. KFC doesn't actually have any restaurants in the District. You'll have to go to Maryland to get it. The promo sauce is also being offered in Dallas and Atlanta, so they'll get a little taste of D.C., too.
