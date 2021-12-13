DC's most famous sauce available for a limited time at select KFC restaurants

The national chicken chain will serve Capital City Mambo Sauce at select locations, but there are no KFC restaurants in the District.

WASHINGTON — There are certain things that just scream D.C., and mambo sauce is one of them.

Now, you can get the uniquely D.C. treat at a national chain! KFC is selling Capital City Mambo Sauce at select restaurants for a limited time. KFC is teaming up with Capital City Mambo Sauce co-founder and CEO Arsha Jones to make it happen.

"When visitors think of Washington, D.C., they envision museums, government and politics, but there's a huge community just beyond those few blocks that has a rich history filled with styles, music, lingo and food all our own," Jones said in a statement.