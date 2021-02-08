Maskless photos prompt statement from Mayor Bowser's office

Photos on social media appear to show D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at a wedding reception without a mask as the District's new mandate takes effect.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is facing some criticism over a photo which appears to show the mayor maskless at an indoor wedding reception.

The photo began circulating on social media over the weekend, just as the mayor's order that masks be worn in all indoor settings went into effect.

On Sunday the mayor's office issued a statement regarding the photo, the full statement can be read below:

This weekend, conservative media outlets called into question the District’s mask mandate utilizing reports riddled with disinformation.

Here are the facts: Science proves that vaccines are the most effective layer of protection from COVID-19, and wearing the mask provides an additional layer of protection. The mask mandate is for indoor settings (excluding while eating and drinking) and does not apply to outdoor settings. DC is open, and the mask guidance helps provide residents, workers and visitors an extra layer of protection while continuing their daily activities.

On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner. The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests. The Friday, July 30th evening event called into question by conservative media was outdoors, on a rooftop.

We continue to emphasize everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible and to wear a mask at indoor public settings to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office told WUSA9 the photo may have captured the mayor as she was eating or drinking.