WASHINGTON -- Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a state of emergency in the District ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Florence strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday afternoon as it spins towards to the East Coast.

State of emergencies have already been issued in both Virginia and Maryland.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The D.C. area is expected to experience heavy rain and flood events throughout the weekend.

Mayor Bowser said that D.C.'s state of emergency is effective immediately and will last for 15 days.

Residents can visit https://ready.dc.gov/ for updates and to see how to prepare for the hurricane with advice on emergency kits and other helpful items. Mobile users can also download an app.

