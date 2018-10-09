MARYLAND - Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of Hurricane Florence. Florence strengthened to a Category 4 Monday afternoon as it spins towards the east coast.

"At this time, there is still some uncertainty about the track of this storm and its potential impact, but we are preparing for any possible outcome, including the potential of historic, catastrophic, and life-threatening flooding in Maryland," said Governor Hogan. "Our state is taking every precaution, and I urge all Marylanders to do the same. Stay tuned to your local news stations for the latest updates, listen to state and local authorities, and most importantly, use common sense."

The state of emergency allows Maryland to mobilize resources and to begin preparations for storm response.

The final track is currently unknown, but people in the D.C. area can begin their preparations, such as by making an emergency kit.

