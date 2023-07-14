Maryland man arrested for sex trafficking children in DC for years

Charles Dawson is accused of arranging and facilitating sexual encounters with victims in exchange for money from March 18, 2019, through April 15, 2023.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was involved in sex trafficking children in D.C. for years.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 37-year-old Charles Dawson, of Oxon Hill, has been charged with Sex Trafficking of Children or By Force, Fraud, or Coercion (assisting or Promoting Prostitution).

Dawson is accused of arranging and facilitating sexual encounters with victims in exchange for money from March 18, 2019, through April 15, 2023.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announced Dawson's arrest Friday.

Anyone with information, or who would like to speak with a detective, may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

