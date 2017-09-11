Virginia's 'porn passport' law takes effect Saturday

Virginia residents will have to provide a government-issued ID to access websites with adult content.

RICHMOND, Va. — Some adult websites are blocked for Virginia residents as a new age verification law takes effect Saturday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB1515 into law in May. It requires online pornography websites to do more to verify a person is 18 years old before gaining access to the site.

The new law requires adult sites to take further steps beyond entering a date of birth, such as making users submit copies of government-issued IDs, to access websites with pornographic content. Introduced by William R. Stanley (R-20th District), the bill received nearly unanimous support from Commonwealth lawmakers back in March.

Under the bill, a lawsuit could be brought against a site who did not use proper verification measures.

Virginia joins other states, like Utah and Louisiana, that require age verification to access adult content on the web. The age verification is required by all websites containing content with 33.3% or more pornographic material. It also requires third-party vendors to verify the age of users.

In the wake of these porn passport laws, an adult industry advocacy group Free Speech Coalition has filed lawsuits arguing that the new law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view pornography.

"These laws give the state the power to harass and censor legal businesses," said Alison Boden, executive director of Free Speech Coalition. "We, of course, support keeping minors from accessing adult content but allowing the state to suppress certain speech by requiring invasive and burdensome systems that consumers refuse to engage in is simply state censorship."



As a result of the law taking effect on July 1, visitors to adult website Pornhub were greeted with a letter.

"As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you to access our website," the letter reads. "While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protection of our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk."

Pornhub and other opponents of the legislation say it will drive users to sites with fewer safety measures in place. Also, the use of a virtual private network (or VPN) allows users to skirt the blocked content by changing their location. In fact, Google Trends data shows "VPN" is a top search term in Virginia on Friday.

Some say this type of legislation could lead to bigger privacy issues. A recent report from Common Sense Media said 58% of teens aged 13-17 have seen adult content accidentally – 18% of whom reported that it was on social media. Opponents say that since social media sites are not reaching the threshold of 33.3% of pornographic material, the law would do nothing to protect young people.

@GovernorVA you blocked access to porn sites in all of Virginia…. What a complete waste of time… and loss of a vote. — Shawn Rainey (@ShawnRainey6) June 29, 2023

Youngkin seems a bit obsessed with this issue.



No porn for Virginia: The only way they could comply is to require a copy of an ID to log on. So they shut it down in Virginia.

https://t.co/ulZHADSalv — SureReality⠐⢾🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@SureReality) June 30, 2023

Virginians woke up this morning unable to access @Pornhub. On Saturday, the state joins Louisiana and Utah in the an effort of walling off the open internet. https://t.co/KpEutltkiQ — Mike Stabile (@mikestabile) June 29, 2023

Exodus Cry, an organization working to end human trafficking, calls the age verification laws a win.