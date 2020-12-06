Marqueese Alston's mother files $100M suit against DC, MPD in son's fatal shooting

The new lawsuit details the lack of due process her son's case has received in last two years.

WASHINGTON — On the second anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Marqueese Alston, his mother has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the District and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Kenithia Alston announced Friday that Georgetown Law’s Civil Rights Clinic has filed a $100 million wrongful death suit against the District of Columbia and MPD on her behalf.

The complaint also seeks to hold the officers who shot the 22-year-old father individually liable, but it does not name them because their names were not released by D.C. police.

"It's been two years since police killed my son, and they still haven't publicly released the body-cam footage, or got their story straight about what happened that night," Kenithia Alston said. "Nothing they have told me adds up. They can’t just get away with killing Marqueese by refusing to release evidence."

Without a public video, or the benefit of a large platform that such visibility can bring, Kenithia Alston’s determined fight for justice has largely flown under the radar.

"We got Black Lives spray-painted across Lafayette Square. Do Black lives really matter? If your accounts are true about what you said my son did – release the body-cam," she demanded.

The new lawsuit details the lack of due process her son's case has received. Kenithia Alston said that story doesn't line up with the boy she knew.

Marqueese Alston was arrested in 2015 for a carjacking at gunpoint. He has recently finished serving 30 months in prison for illegal possession of a handgun and robbery, and was young enough to qualify to have his record expunged, his mother explained.

Kenithia Alston said her son was determined to turn his life around, for the sake of his then 2-year-old daughter. In fact, he had been with his daughter only moments before he died.

With MPD's body-camera footage of the shooting, police allowed Alston’s immediate family to watch five minutes of the footage. They were allowed to watch the moments in which Marqueese Alston was killed.

Kenithia Alston said none of it showed her son shooting at police. She wants the rest of that body-camera video released for everyone in the community to evaluate.