Officials: Marine found dead while on duty at Washington Navy Yard base barracks

WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old Marine was found dead while on duty at Marine Barracks Washington -- located in the Washington Navy Yard base -- early Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., according to a military official.

Foul play is not believed to be a part of Lance Cpl. Andrew J. Arista's death, said the Marine official in a sent statement to WUSA9.

Arista's death is still under investigation and there is no threat to local residents.

Specifically, Arista died at the Marine Barracks 8th and I’s Annex location, according to the official.

"The command's priorities are to take care of our Marines and Lance Cpl. Arista’s family and friends," said Col. Teague Pastel, commanding officer of Marine Barracks.

Arista served as a squad leader for Guard Company. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.