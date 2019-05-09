WASHINGTON — A suspect was caught on camera entering a Subway, jumping over the counter and then making himself a chicken salad sandwich in the District last month.

On August 2 around 1:50 a.m., the man walked into the sandwich shop located in the 1700 block of G Street in Northwest.

In the video, the suspect jumps over the counter, falls to the floor, gets back up to begin making the sandwich.

Towards the end of the video, the suspect tries to leave the Subway but fails to exit. He then kicks the door to open it, but that was not successful either. Eventually, he exits the building with his sandwich. That was the last time he was seen.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Your assistance is appreciated by your community. Ref.: CCN #19-135-624

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.

