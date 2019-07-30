WASHINGTON — Police a searching for an armed robber who targeted at least three transgender women in the District last week.

Around 4 a.m. on July 22, the suspect got out of his car and went up to the victim in 900 block of 2nd Street in Northeast. He held her at gunpoint, stole her belongings and left.

Two days later on July 24 around 2 a.m., the same suspect got out of his car in the 600 block of K Street in Northeast. He went up to the victim, held her at gun point, took her stuff and left.

Nearly an hour later, police said the suspect did the same thing in the 5500 block of Hunt Place in Northeast. He got out of his car and went up to the victim. He held her at gun point and stole her belongings then left.

The suspect was driving a dark in color Jeep SUV. He was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a shooting committed in the District of Columbia.

