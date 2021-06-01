Man shot, killed in Southeast DC, police investigating

So far, police have not released any information about a suspect in this case.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed Monday night in Southeast D.C. and police are still investigating what happened.

There are few details right now, but police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of L Street Southeast. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's 1st District were called to the scene for a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not released any identifying information about the shooting victim.

Additionally, information has not been released about a suspect in this case, and no arrests have been made.

The 1400 block of L Street Southeast will remain closed until detectives can finish processing the scene when the sun rises.