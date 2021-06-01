Man shot, killed in Southeast DC, police investigating

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed Monday night in Southeast D.C. and police are still investigating what happened.
There are few details right now, but police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of L Street Southeast. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's 1st District were called to the scene for a report of a shooting.
Once officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police have not released any identifying information about the shooting victim.
Additionally, information has not been released about a suspect in this case, and no arrests have been made.
The 1400 block of L Street Southeast will remain closed until detectives can finish processing the scene when the sun rises.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.