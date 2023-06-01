MPD: Man shot and killed in SE DC

Officers responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast Saturday for the report of a shooting.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station.

Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or offered a suspect description.

The victim in this case has also not been identified.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-4383.

