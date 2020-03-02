WASHINGTON — Authorities have identified a man killed in a triple shooting that also injured two others in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called at 4:08 p.m. to the 4300 block of 3rd Street, D.C. on a report of a shooting, police said. Officers found an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The victim was identified by police Monday as 26-year-old Raheem Murray. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A second victim, only identified as a man, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no word yet on his condition.

The third victim, also only identified as a man, was found after seeking treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099, or anonymous information can be sent via the Text Tip Line by sending a text message to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C.

The shooting in Southeast follows a shooting outside of a Petworth playground on Saturday.

