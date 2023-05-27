MPD: Man found shot to death in hallway of SE DC apartment building

Police have identified the victim in this case as 43-year-old Antwoin Wilson of Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

At 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the victim dead.

The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have identified the victim in this case as 43-year-old Antwoin Wilson of Southeast, D.C.

