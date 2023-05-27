x
MPD: Man found shot to death in hallway of SE DC apartment building

Police have identified the victim in this case as 43-year-old Antwoin Wilson of Southeast, D.C.
Credit: internal

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

At 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the hallway of an apartment building.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the victim dead.

The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have identified the victim in this case as 43-year-old Antwoin Wilson of Southeast, D.C.

 The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

