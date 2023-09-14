Rockville man sentenced to prison for selling pills containing fentanyl to a man who overdosed & died

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — A 22-year-old Rockville man will spend the next year-and-a-half in prison for selling pills containing fentanyl to a man who died after taking them, police say.
Teymour Peters of Rockville, Maryland was sentenced on Monday.
Police say Peters pleaded guilty on June 15 to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Kevin Ourand, 20, also of Rockville. Ourand was found dead by his mother in her basement on Oct. 12, 2022. A medical examiner determined his cause of death to be fentanyl intoxication.
Police say Peters sold Ourand the pills that were blue and stamped with the letter "M" and the number "30" to mimic the appearance of prescription medication. These pills contained fentanyl that detectives believe ultimately led to Ourand's death.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Kimberly Cissel and Jennifer Harrison, who both serve on the Overdose Prosecution Task Force.
