Here's what that loud boom heard around the DC area Sunday was

WASHINGTON — If you heard a loud boom in the D.C. area on Sunday afternoon and wondered what it was, officials are calling it a "sonic boom" caused by a military plane.
According to multiple sources, the sound heard was sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews.
It was caused by an authorized Department of Defense flight.
WUSA9 received multiple reports of a loud boom heard across the DMV Sunday afternoon.
Several witnesses reported it shook their homes.
D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the department was aware of the reports of a loud boom heard across the District and that it was "no threat at this time."
Prince William County 911 also tweeted about the noise saying it was confirmed over mutual aid radios it was a sonic boom.
Officials say a sonic boom is "a loud explosive noise caused by the shock wave from an aircraft traveling faster than the speed of sound."
