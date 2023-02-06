Gun violence awareness events happening around the DMV this weekend

The TRIGGER Project and Wear Orange are hosting events to find solutions to the gun violence crisis.

WASHINGTON — Gun violence in the DMV has become a crisis, especially among our kids. One group is focusing on solutions to the problem.

The TRIGGER Project is hosting its third annual End Gun Violence Conference, led by young people. Organizers said they want to get youth involved early to try to prevent them from pulling the trigger.

The conference kicks off Friday at Freedom Plaza, with families of gun violence victims in attendance. There will also be youth speakers and live go-go music.

Founder Tia Bell says it's a citywide day of action because that is what is really needed to turn the tide of violence.

"Now more than ever, we need our youth at the center — at the front of the decisions, of the solutions that we're creating," Bell said. "Because without them, we cannot prevent future gun violence. That's what this day is all about."

Friday is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It kicks off "Wear Orange Weekend" for gun violence awareness. Several D.C. sports teams including the Commanders, Nationals, Capitals, Spirit and Mystics are participating. As part of the 2023 campaign, the teams have pledged an initial donation of $100,000 to local nonprofit Peace For DC.

In addition to the Trigger Project's conference, several Wear Orange community events are happening around the D.C. region this weekend. For more details, click here.

On Sunday, an annual basketball tournament will be played at Largo High School in honor of an 18-year-old whose killer has never been found. The "Hoops Against Gun Violence Charity Basketball Game" is played in remembrance of Ayana McAllister who was shot and killed when she was home from college. Her mother, Tyreese McAllister, said Ayana was hanging out with her sister and some friends not too far from home when someone started shooting. She said a bullet hit Ayana and later killed her.

"I operate currently with a broken heart," Tyreese McAllister said. "I don't think my heart will ever be mended. But it's almost like every day is shattered even more."