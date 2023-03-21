Last week, the former president posted to his social media website “Truth Social” that he believed that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Local law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible protests if former President Donald Trump is indicted later this week.

Since then, authorities in D.C. and New York have prepared for possible blowback from his supporters.

Chris Rodriguez, the director of DC’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the District is preparing for anything that could happen.

“We’ve been communicating with our federal partners, our state partners across the country to sort of compare what we’re seeing in social media as to anyone who may be planning to come to the District of Columbia to commit violence," he said.

However, he said during a press conference Monday, that the threat to D.C. appears lows.

“Right now, we’re not seeing really an organized effort to come here to the District,” he said.

The United States Capitol Police have already placed bike racks around the Capitol Building grounds. However, they differ heavily from the fencing that was placed around the area after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Locals can still walk in and outside the grounds area.

Capitol Police would not provide any more details as to how it planned to further secure the area around the Capitol Building ahead of any possible future protests.

The Metropolitan Police Department also released a statement saying it is preparing for possible protests in the future.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is not aware of any First Amendment activities relating to former President Donald Trump in the District of Columbia. MPD will continue to monitor and will plan accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors. MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something. Please report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911.”

Locals, like Northern Virginia resident Gurjit Singh, who was touring the Capitol grounds Tuesday, said he was thankful for security preparations. He said things looked very different around the Capitol compared to the day before the insurrection.

“Not as much security,” he said. “It was just different. Different atmosphere.”