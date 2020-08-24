DC adds 3 states to high-risk areas list requiring travelers to self-quarantine

Here's an updated list of states that are considered 'high risk,' according to the DC Health Department.

WASHINGTON — The District has updated and added three states to its high-risk states list that will require travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival to D.C. due to the coronavirus.

The states added to the list are Hawaii, South Dakota, and Delaware is back on the list after being removed from the first released list weeks ago.

Officials also dropped Montana and New Mexico from the list and no longer deems the areas as high-risk.

The travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. On the other hand, those who are entering the D.C. region for essential travel or after essential travel are urged to monitor any potential symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If they have any symptoms, they must self-quarantine and get tested or seek medical attention.

During the time people are self-quarantining, the mayor’s order requires travelers to stay in their home or hotel room and only leave for essential medical appointments or essential goods when delivery of food or other essential goods aren't available. The order also says guests are not allowed.

The order does not apply to neighboring states such as Virginia and Maryland.

Here's the list of high-risk states below (last updated on Aug. 24):

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, D.C. Health Department said.