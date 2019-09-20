WASHINGTON — Dozens of playgrounds were found to have "actionable levels" of lead, according to a report released Friday afternoon by the District's Department of General Services.

This comes after independent labs, including the Ecology Center of Ann Arbor, Michigan, tested recycled tire crumb rubber at school playgrounds and found potentially toxic levels of lead at two elementary schools.

The new DGS report lists 17 playgrounds, listed below.

Aiton Elementary School : 533 48th Place Northeast

533 48th Place Northeast Bancroft Elementary School: 1755 Newton Street Northwest

1755 Newton Street Northwest Cardozo Education Campus: 1200 Clifton Street Northwest

1200 Clifton Street Northwest Dorothy I. Height Elementary School: 1300 Allison Street Northwest

1300 Allison Street Northwest Eaton Elementary School: 3373 Van Ness Street Northwest

3373 Van Ness Street Northwest H.D. Cooke Elementary School: 2525 17th Street Northwest

2525 17th Street Northwest Janney Elementary School: 4130 Albermarle Street Northwest

4130 Albermarle Street Northwest Langdon Educational Campus: 1900 Evarts Street Northwest

1900 Evarts Street Northwest Nalle Elementary School: 219 50th Street Southeast

219 50th Street Southeast Oyster-Adams Bilingual School (Adams Campus): 2020 19th Street Northwest

2020 19th Street Northwest River Terrace Education Campus: 405 Anacostia Ave. Northwest

405 Anacostia Ave. Northwest Roosevelt High School: 2020 19th Street Northwest

2020 19th Street Northwest Shepherd Elementary School: 7800 14th Street Northwest

7800 14th Street Northwest Thomas Elementary School: 650 Anacostia Ave. Northwest

650 Anacostia Ave. Northwest Thomson Elementary School: 1200 L Street Northwest

1200 L Street Northwest Turesdell Education Campus: 800 Ingraham Street Northwest

800 Ingraham Street Northwest Turner Elementary School: 3264 Stanton Road Southeast

Schools rated as having the highest levels include Aiton, Janney, Thomas, Turner Elementary schools as well as Cardozo Education Campus. D.C. DGS says it pressure washed and vacuumed up all 17 sites.

